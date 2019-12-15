GREENSBORO LILLIE BECKY WALL CORBETT, 88, DIED peacefully December 11, 2019 at Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital surrounded by her many loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14 at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville, officiated by the Reverend Robert Johnson. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Becky was a long-time resident of Greensboro, recently residing until her death at Heritage Greens Senior Living facility. She was born April 6, 1931 in Reidsville, North Carolina to the late Doc Wall and Lucille Wall of Danville, Virginia. She is survived by daughters, Sylvia Rebecca Smith (Greensboro, NC) and Kathy Campbell (Louisville, KY); stepdaughters Anita Hennis (Greensboro), Wilma Harrelson, (Greensboro) and Linda Brown (TX); grandchildren Janie Strickland (Greensboro), Jaycee Hilton (Seth) of Winston-Salem; great-grandchildren Cruz Cortez of Louisville and Wyatt Hilton of Winston-Salem. She was preceded in death by her husband Bowen (Bill) Corbett and sisters, Edna Wallace and Virginia Porter. Becky retired from ITG Brands (formerly P. Lorillard Tobacco Company) after 30 years of employment. Becky and Bill were very active long-time members of Reedy Fork Baptist Church in Browns Summit, known by all for their love of the Lord and their good works. Friendly to all and never meeting a stranger, Becky always saw the good in everyone. Her mischievous, but loving nature and winsome personality was among her greatest attributes enjoyed by many. She will be missed by all, but her uplifting spirit will always remain with her loving family members and many friends. Many thanks to Heritage Green staff, family members, friends and caregivers such as Brenda Peeden, who constantly strove to keep Becky happy, healthy and comfortable in every respect. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.