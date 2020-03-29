GREENSBORO, GA GAIL Fagge Collier, of Greensboro, GA, passed away on March 17, 2020. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements.

