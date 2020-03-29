GREENSBORO, GA GAIL Fagge Collier, of Greensboro, GA, passed away on March 17, 2020. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dore Collier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.