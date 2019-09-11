Tryon Isabel Newman Blackburn Cloud, 85, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home in Tryon, NC. Born September 21, 1933 in Reidsville, NC, she was the daughter of Louise Burke Craig Blackburn and Earl Hobart Blackburn. Isabel "Inky" excelled in many things. In high school, she was a standout basketball player and was known for her gorgeous soprano singing voice. While raising five daughters, Inky was active in her church choir, and was an excellent golfer, having won the Ladies' Club championship many times at the Tryon Country Club. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, entertaining, decorating, reading, and one of her most favorite pastimes was watching her movies on Turner Classics Network. She was also an actress, having played starring roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Life with Father," and "The Curious Savage" as well as many others with Tryon Little Theater. She was in the Tryon Rotary Club Chorus and taught music for a short time in the county schools. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Russell W. Cloud. She is survived by her daughters Judith Cloud (Cindy Gould), Flagstaff, AZ; Jeanne Perrone (Bob), Chapel Hill, NC; Kathy Baum (Lantz), Jacksonville, FL; Ruth Cloud McBurney and Carol Cloud Rowell, both of Tryon, NC. Her grandchildren include Katie Perrone Hatcher (Kris), Rob Perrone, Lantz Russell Baum, Will McBurney (Alyssa), Jessie McBurney, and Chloe Rowell. She also has four great-grandchildren. Also, brother Craig Blackburn, Cloister, NJ (Evelyn), nephews John D. Somers (Jo) Eden, NC, and Craig Somers (Linda) of Reidsville, NC. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the love and care given our mother by Amy Daniel, and for the nurses and aides at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Congregational Church of Christ or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.