PLEASANT GARDEN JAMES HARVEY CLARK, 84, OF Greensboro, died on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Care and Wellness Center at WhiteStone Masonic and Eastern Star Community after battling Parkinson's disease. James was born in Warriormine, West Virginia to Coyd and Olive Clark. Harvey's childhood in the mountains of West Virginia was full of stories that will continue to be told. Harvey was the first of four boys who kept their mama on her toes. We will never know for sure which brother was responsible for rolling a boulder down a mountain in pursuit of a rabbit (no one was injured, not even the rabbit). Harvey was captain of the football team at Nathanael Greene High School in Liberty when he graduated in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Yvonne "Bonny" Arrington, on Valentine's Day of 1955. Harvey was a long-time employee of Butler's Shoes and managed the downtown Greensboro store on Elm Street. He retired from Rack Room Shoes after serving as a store manager, training manager and district manager. His work ethic was complemented by his ability to make connections with coworkers. Previous employees have named children after him, written a book about working with him, and spent holidays with him. After living in Gastonia, NC, Macon, GA, and Rocky Mount, NC with his wife and daughters, Harvey and his family moved to Pleasant Garden, where he lived until he moved to WhiteStone. Always chewing on a cigar and making commentary on the latest football game, Harvey enjoyed spending time with his family and serving his community. He was a deacon and founding member at Southeast Baptist Church, a Pleasant Garden Jaycee, and a member of the Masonic Acacia Lodge #674 in High Point. He delivered Meals on Wheels while he was physically able. The gleam in his eye was known and appreciated by many. Mr. Clark is survived by his daughters Sharon Wagner of Greensboro and Lisa Stewart of Reidsville, grandchildren Isaac Clark (wife Mary Kristen) and Jordan Wagner (wife Chasity) of Greensboro and Blake Stewart of Wilmington, great-grandchildren Avery Clark and Eli Wagner, and youngest brother, Button Clark of Virginia Beach. He was predeceased by his wife Bonny in 2011, grandson Scott Stewart in 2005, brothers Jack Clark in 2008 and Ronald Clark in 2014, and son-in-law Timothy Stewart in 2016. A funeral will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel at Forbis and Dick in Pleasant Garden. Pastor Chris Phelps will officiate. The family will receive visitors from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty will follow. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel will oversee the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Resources of Guilford, Attn: Meals on Wheels, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro, NC 27408. The family would like to thank the staff at Whitestone for the care and support they provided over the past three years. "When we recall the past, we usually find that it is the simplest things - not the great occasions - that in retrospect give off the greatest glow of happiness." Bob Hope You are missed, James Harvey Clark
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.