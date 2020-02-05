EDEN Billie Jo Reavis Clapp, 51, passed away on February 1, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating. Other times the family will receive friends at the home of Scottie Pruitt. Billie Jo was born in Sanford, NC to Barbara Ann Rose Reavis and the late Ralph Thomas Reavis, Jr. She worked at Gildan, the Greensboro Coliseum, and did waitress jobs. She loved animals and volunteered at the Animal Shelter. Billie was a beautiful, free-spirited soul with so much love for the world; her love was contagious every time she was in a room. She always went out of her way to express gratitude in each given situation and always saw the best in people and maintained a sense of childlike wonder. Billie's imprint of love and joy will live on forever. She is survived by her husband, Jackie Clapp; children, Christopher "Sean" Price, Tony Evans and Lauren Diaz; 4 grandchildren; mother, Barbara Ann Reavis; brothers, Rickey Reavis and Gene StClair; sister, Sandra Billingsley; special friend, Kevin Garrett.
Clapp, Billie Jo Reavis
Service information
Feb 5
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
5:00PM
5:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
