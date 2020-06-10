BURLINGTON Mona Carol Green Chester, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Alamance House. She was born in Woodbury, NJ on September 4, 1933 to the late Carl Willard and Effie Lou Fretscher Green and is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Donald Whitney Chester, Sr. Mona was a longtime member of Reidsville Alliance Church and was the owner/operator of "Once Upon A Time" Antiques. She was also a writer for the Caswell Messenger in her column entitled, "A Word On Antiques." She enjoyed playing the piano, painting and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Donald; sons, Donny Chester, Jr., Mark Chester, Jon Chester (Beverly); daughters, Donna Hyler (Danny), Jenniffer Mason (Ywan); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Peter Dodge with the burial to follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reidsville Alliance, 1300 Freeway Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320. You may sign the online guest book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
