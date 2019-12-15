MARVIN EDGAR CASH EDEN MARVIN EDGAR CASH, 94, OF Harris Street in Eden, passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Spray Baptist Church with burial to follow in Overlook Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, 6 to 8 p.m. and other times at the residence. Mr. Cash was born October 23, 1925 in Forsyth County, NC, to the late John Henry Cash and Annie Blake Cash. He moved to Leaksville, NC in 1957 as district sales manager for Western-Southern Life Insurance Company until taking early retirement in 1981, after 33 years of service. Graduating from the American College of Life Underwriters in 1973, he attained CLU and ChFC professional designations. He opened his own office in early 1982, representing Northwestern Mutual and other quality companies. Marvin served in the US Navy during World War II. In 1986 he initiated an annual reunion of his ship's crew. Meeting in many places from Texas to Massachusetts, large numbers of crew and family have enjoyed fellowship throughout the years and continue to do so. Marvin's community activities included the Tri-City Jaycees, scoutmaster of Troop 23, three-time president of the Rockingham County Association of Life Underwriters, Leaksville Masonic Lodge 136, past president and Paul Harris fellow of the Eden Rotary Club, and Board of Trustees of NC Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. A member of Spray Baptist Church since 1956, Marvin served as a deacon, chairman of the board, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School department director, Finance Committee chairman, Pastoral Search Committee, Building Committee chairman, and a regular member of the Sanctuary Choir through all the years. His hobbies included writing poetry, making and building things in his home shop, and making music. Starting with the guitar at age 11, Marvin played five of the six stringed instruments of country/bluegrass bands. He hosted "Things with Strings" in Spray Baptist's fellowship hall for five years and "Music 'N' All at Eden Mall" each Tuesday night, beginning in 1996. Marvin's testimony was, and is: "The Lord has blessed me in so many ways that I can't count them, starting with loving Christian parents, a loving wife, two great sons and daughters-in-law and two precious grandchildren, and so many great friends. I could not ask for a thing more than he has given me." He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Audrey Letty Gwaltney Cash, of the home; two sons, Dr. Rick Cash and wife, Janet, of Lutherville, MD and Dr. Randy Cash and wife, Martha, of Eden; two grandchildren, Lauren Cash and Nathan Cash, both of Lutherville, MD; and sister, Doris Anne Goble of Winston-Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to Spray Baptist Church, 745 Church St., Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
