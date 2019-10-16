REIDSVILLE Kristie Renee Brown, 45, of Rice Road, passed away Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital. "Pooh," or "Big Cookie," as she was affectionately called, was born December 24, 1973 to the late Harry Wilson Brown and the late Doris Watkins Brown. She graduated from Bartlett Yancey High School, class of 1992 and received a degree in nursing from Rockingham Community College in 1996. Survivors include sisters, Tonia Foye and Jacinta Faye Brown; aunts, Gladys Mae Fields, Ruth Brown and Violet Mae Motley; uncle, Glidewell Brown; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Noah's Ark Full Gospel Baptist Church, 3910 Vance Street Extension, Reidsville, NC. The family visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Graves Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Yanceyville, NC. Public viewing will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday at the church. All other times, the family will receive friends at the residence of her sister Faye. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, Greensboro is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.