STONEVILLE ELLIS HAMMOND BROADUS, 74, ENTERED INto the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A small family funeral service will take place in Geneva, Alabama. Ellis was a native of Florida and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, later retiring after twenty-two years of service. He was a member of New Beginnings Apostolic Church in Eden and also retired from the US Postal Service. Ellis loved the great outdoors, especially fishing and camping. He loved animals and spending time with his beloved family. His kindness and loving heart will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Hammond Broadus, Sr., and Eva Ellis Broadus; daughter, Angela Broadus and brother, Tom Broadus. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Sasser Broadus; children, Rose Sanders (Anthony) of Navarre, FL, Rhonda Dalton (Kenny) of Hastings, FL, Teresa Mirlocca of Stoneville, NC, Andrew Broadus of Elk Rapids, MI and Sam Broadus (Ashley) of Clemmons, NC; fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Cochram of Michigan and best friend and canine companion, Oceitos. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions via the family GoFundMe account or Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Broadus, Ellis Hammond
