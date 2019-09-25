REIDSVILLE Mary Jones Brame, 93, of Reidsville, went to her heavenly home on September 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Pastor Sandy Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Howard's Chapel Cemetery in Reidsville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday. Mary was born on November 25, 1925 to the late Robert and Lucy Jones in Rockingham County. She graduated from Ruffin High School and later married the love of her life, Henry Brame, on August 12, 1944. Mary loved flowers, working in her vegetable garden and living on the family tobacco farm. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Helen Paschal; brothers, Robert, William, Andrew, Hoyle, and Benton Jones; infant siblings, Eleanor and Carl Jones. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Henry Brame; children, Carolyn Walker (Jimmy), Douglas Brame (Paula), Patricia Coleman, Freddie Brame (Janet), Dwayne Brame; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howards Chapel (P.O. Box 194, Wentworth, NC 27375) or Hospice of Rockingham County (P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375). Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be sent to them at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
