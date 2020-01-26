REIDSVILLE MARJORIE Mahaffey Brame, 78, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Citty Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harvey Anders officiating. The family will see friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. A native of Reidsville, she was the daughter of the late David Franklin and Clara Durham Mahaffey and had lived in Sparta before moving back to Reidsville 8 years ago. Ms. Brame was a homemaker and she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Wayne Mahaffey. Surviving are her sisters Beverly Mahaffey Stewart of Reidsville, Cindy M. Anders (Harvey) of Cleveland, TN, and Catherine M. Rice (Steven) of Altavista, VA, and her brother David F. Mahaffey Jr. of Morganton, NC, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham Co., P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com.
Brame, Marjorie Mahaffey
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Citty Funeral Home Chapel
308 Lindsey St.
Redisville, NC 27320
308 Lindsey St.
Redisville, NC 27320
