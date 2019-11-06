WILKESBORO Mr. Clarence Wayne Boyd, age 66, of Wilkesboro, stepped into the light and God's loving arms on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Duke University Hospital, following complications from double lung transplant surgery. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Kedron Nicholson and the Rev. Ken Asel officiating. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium. The family will receive friends at St. Paul's from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. in the Commons prior to the service. A reception will follow in the Parish House. Wayne was born March 25, 1953 in Eden, North Carolina to Clarence Willard and Margaret Harris Boyd. He was a graduate of John M. Morehead High School in Eden, North Carolina. He attended North Carolina State University, where he majored in textiles, and was a member of the Glee Club. He never met a stranger, which served him well in the insurance business for over 40 years, and enabled him to help many people and make numerous lifelong friends. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he previously served as senior warden of the vestry, and was active in the choir for many years. His outgoing personality and desire to be of service to others, coupled with his love of sports, allowed him to be a coach and mentor for over twenty years to numerous boys and girls who played soccer in Wilkes County. He had a tenacious personality, and a never give up attitude which served him well the last years of his life as he dealt with the progression of pulmonary fibrosis disease. He was strong and unwavering in his faith, his love of his family and friends, and his loyalty to the N C State Wolfpack. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Beth Mastin Boyd, and one daughter Maggie Boyd, both of the home, one son, Josh Boyd and wife Emily Boyd, of Clayton, NC, and three grandchildren: Henry, Ollie, and Bennett Boyd of Clayton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donate Life North Carolina.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.