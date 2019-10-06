PELHAM WILLIAM KENNY BLAKEMAN, 78, OF LOVELACE Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lively Stones Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Kent officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at Amy's home. Kenny was born in Versailles, KY to the late Opal and Grace Fields Blakeman. He retired from the Caswell County Sheriff's Department with over 25 years of service and continued his service as a game warden at Farmer's Lake for several years. He was a longtime and faithful member of Lively Stones Baptist Church. Kenny was known in the community for his gospel group, "The Disciples." They performed often at the church and recorded a very popular album. In his younger days, he lived his dream in Nashville singing country/western music by recording and performing with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and many more. He was an avid sportsman and especially enjoyed hunting. Kenny was larger than life and was easily recognized by his cowboy hat and western attire. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Barber Blakeman; his brother, Wayne Lyons, and sister, Linda Heady. He is survived by his daughters, Christy Blakeman Martin and husband, Stan, and Cheryl Amy Blakeman Foster and husband, Ronnie; grandchildren, Madison and Holli Martin, Blake and Chase Foster; and a large extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to Lively Stones Baptist Church, 2347 Chandler Mill Road, Pelham, NC 27311. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
