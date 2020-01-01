Ruffin Sherman "Tim" Bibee, Jr., 50, of Ruffin, North Carolina, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1969 in Rockingham County, to Sherman Boyd Bibee, Sr., and Mary Sue Meeks Bibee. He was preceded in death by his infant sister Sandra Bibee. Mr. Bibee served in the United States Navy, was a member and assistant pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Ridgeway. He believed that Jesus and the church was first and foremost in his life. He loved fishing and was a movie buff and a Baltimore Ravens fan. Mr. Bibee is survived by his wife, Marcia East Bibee; his daughter, Laycie Bibee; son Noah Bibee; sister, Susan "Cissy" Kinsey (Tim); brothers, Jimmy Bibee (Ashley), and John "Pokey" Bibee (Trina); several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, and members of Southside Baptist Church. The visitation for Mr. Bibee will be held at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Don Thomas and Rev. Jeff Kaylor officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Reidsville, North Carolina. Let your faith be bigger than your fear and always give God the glory! Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Bibee family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
