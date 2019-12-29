CLEVELAND, OH WILLIAM Eric Benson, 71, passed away in Cleveland, OH Wednesday, December 18, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Western Reserve. He was the son of the late Bill and Frances Benson of Reidsville. A graduate of Reidsville High School and ECU, Eric moved to Cleveland in 1970, pursuing his dream of using his musical talent allowing others to enjoy his passion for music. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; daughter, Veronica and husband, Erik; granddaughter, Zoe; brother, Gene and sister, Ann. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cleveland. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Benson, William Eric
