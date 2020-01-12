REIDSVILLE CAROLYN WILSON BATEMAN, 77, OF LAKE LAmar Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at New Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Lawson officiating. The burial will follow in Ridge View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends, Monday, January 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Carolyn was born in Guilford County and was the daughter of the late Martin and Helen Porter Wilson. She retired from Miller Brewing Company with over 25 years of service. A committed woman of faith, she was a longtime member of New Heights Baptist Church. She loved yellow roses and adored her special K9 friend, Chloe. Along with her parents, Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Bateman. Survivors include her daughter, Angela Hopkins and fiancé, Shawn Redfield; sons, Keim Bateman and wife, Bonnie and Gary Bateman; and two grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to New Heights Baptist Church, 2796 NC Highway 14, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Bateman, Carolyn Wilson
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Jan 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
New Heights Baptist Church
2796 NC Highway 14
Reidsville, NC 27320
