SARA RUTH BARGER EDEN SARA RUTH NEU BARGER, 88, left this world and went to be with her Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, on Thursday afternoon, April 30, 2020. A celebration of Sara's life will be held at a later date. Mrs. Barger was born July 6, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Charles R. Neu, Sr. and Leah Orr Neu. She graduated from Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby, Ohio. She married her husband, Harold, on September 1, 1950 in Elkhart, Indiana and was a minister's wife for many years full of love for all. God's abundant love in her heart was evident in everything she accomplished in life. In her high soprano voice, she loved to sing psalms, hymns, and gospel songs whenever she was asked. Sara lived in Greensboro, NC for the last 20 years. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Harold E. Barger of Greensboro; her four children, John Barger and wife, Becky of Cornelius, Leah Barger of Winston-Salem, Scott Barger and wife, Sharon of Eden, and Mark Barger of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill Neu of Plymouth, Michigan; and a sister, Marilyn Christian of Durham. She is also survived by her feline companion, Mittens. The family would like to offer special thanks to Kimberly and Amanda of AuthoraCare and to nurse Jennifer of Camden Health and Rehabilitation. Memorial contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Collective / Greensboro Office, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
