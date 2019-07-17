KENNETT SQUARE, PA Shirley Helen Austin (Paldan), 92, passed away peacefully in Kennett Square, PA, on July 4, 2019. She is survived by her sister Beatrice Johnson, her children Martha Austin King (Thomas), Marshall Austin (Stephanie), and Laura Allen (Stanley), daughter-in-laws Lisa Austin and Susan Austin, her 13 grandchildren, and her six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred Austin and her sons James and Joseph Austin. Shirley was born and raised in Ewen, MI and spent the majority of her life living in Michigan and North Carolina with her husband and family. She worked in the education system and was an active volunteer in her community. Shirley enjoyed her time working with hospice patients and children with special needs, as well as volunteering her time with Habitat for Humanity. She had a passion for art and excelled at both stained glass and watercolor, but her true love was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Reidsville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Austin Health Center, c/o Rockingham County Healthcare Alliance, 124 S. Scales Street, Reidsville, NC 27320 or to Family Promise of Southern Chester County, 1156 W. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Shirley will be missed by her family and the communities where she has lived and served. Details on a memorial to honor her life are forthcoming.
