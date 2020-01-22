EDEN Barbara Jean Troxler Andrews, age 87, of Forest Road, Eden, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at her home. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Fair Funeral Home with burial to follow at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. and other times at her residence. Barbara was born November 28, 1932 in Spray (Eden) to the late Monroe and Mary Darnell Troxler. She was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church and retired from E.I. Dupont after 20+ years of service. In her early years, Barbara enjoyed working in her garden. She also enjoyed spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill D. Andrews; her son, Marshall "Wayne" Andrews; brothers, Carlisle, Howard, Jack, Calvin and Billy Troxler; sisters, Betty T. Heffinger and Janelle T. Cheek. Barbara is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was especially fond of her brother-in-law, Larry Cheek, and his daughters, for all the many things they would do for her. A special thank you to all of her caregivers, for their love and care this past year. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences to www.fairfuneralhome.com.
