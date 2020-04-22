WENTWORTH — A woman charged with first-degree murder in the 2013 Valentine’s Day shooting death of Mayodan resident Danny Turner will spend a minimum of seven years and ten months in prison after accepting a plea arrangement Monday.
Carrie Chitwood Wilson, 51, faces a maximum of 10 years and five months behind bars after pleading guilty via Alford plea to second-degree murder.
Some defendants who maintain their innocence use the Alford plea to officially plead guilty when prosecutors have enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2013, Mayodan Police reported to a shooting at Turner’s 213 Washington Street Extension home after receiving a 911 call from Wilson, who described herself as Turner’s fiancee.
Police found Turner, 40, sitting in a recliner with a shotgun wound to the back of the head and barely breathing.
Turner later died in a regional hospital as a result of the gunshot wound, records show.
Wilson, Turner and their three-year-old son were the only individuals at the crime scene when officers arrived, court records show, and police found no signs of forced entry.
In initial interviews, Wilson told investigators she had fallen asleep with the child in a nearby bedroom and had never heard a shotgun go off.
She told authorities she didn’t know what happened and explained that something woke her and led her to check on Turner, who she found wounded in the living room.
It would be five years before Mayodan investigators would arrest Wilson, though, in a case based largely on circumstantial evidence. To date, no murder weapon has been recovered.
Three DAs declined to prosecute
Lead prosecutor Stephanie Reese told the court that Mayodan police had presented the murder case to three different Rockingham County district attorneys between 2013 and 2018 — Phil Berger Jr., Craig Blitzer and Tom Keith — all of whom declined to pursue charges.
Current District Attorney Jason Ramey went forward with the case, assembling a grand jury in the fall of 2018 and bringing an indictment against Wilson.
A loving man who was fighting addiction
Reese described Turner as a man who loved his family deeply, though he struggled with a pain pill addiction following a back surgery and two hip replacements.
The addiction took a toll on the family’s finances, too, Reese explained. And Wilson became the household’s only full-time bread winner.
Putting together a timeline of events through phone records, Reese described some inconsistencies in Wilson’s original testimony to investigators about what happened on the night of the murder.
Wilson told investigators that Turner left the residence at around 10:30 p.m. to visit one of Wilson’s relatives.
By around 11 p.m. on Feb. 13, Wilson began texting and calling Turner, asking him to come home, she told investigators.
But Turner ignored Wilson’s messages and did not return home until roughly 1 a.m., court records show.
Once he arrived, Turner and Wilson argued for some 10 minutes, Reese told the court on Monday.
Afterward, Turner warmed up some dinner and fell asleep in his recliner sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., prosecutors contend.
Wilson had to hear the gunshot
Blood spatter patterns show Turner’s shooter was inside the 1,300-square-foot house and stood two to five feet from the victim when they pulled the trigger, Reese said of experts’ crime scene analysis.
It would have been impossible for Wilson not to hear the 12-gauge shotgun erupt from the nearby bedroom in such a small home, prosecutors have said.
“We would contend that’s inconceivable,” Reese said, adding that Wilson’s 1:45 a.m. hang-up call to Turner’s phone contradicted her previous testimony that she was asleep at the time of the homicide.
Furthermore, Wilson’s shirt and pants tested positive for gunshot residue. And her son’t blanket was smudged with the byproduct.
EMS workers also recovered a blood-soaked towel used to cover Turner’s face, records show.
Diligent investigators
Reese described Mayodan Police as having diligently investigated the case for more than seven years during which they generated over 90 discs of evidence. It included several interviews and evidence garnered during searches over a five-year span.
Mayodan investigators also consulted with FBI and SBI officials and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The “ ... only reason for delay,’’ in prosecuting Wilson was the former district attorneys’ reluctance, Reese told Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Stan Allen on Monday.
“Mayodan Police have done an excellent job,” Reese said.
Wilson opted not to comment when given a chance to address the court Monday.
Her court-appointed attorney James Perkins of Reidsville told Allen that his client believed it in her best interest to accept the plea and avoid trial.
Perkins told Allen he discussed the arrangement with Wilson over the last couple of weeks and cautioned her that a jury could find her guilty of first-degree murder even though case evidence was circumstantial.
“In my heart, I thought this would be in her best interest,” Perkins told Allen.
Several members of Turner’s family were present Monday for the day’s only court proceeding.
Reese read several statements, including one from Turner’s mother who asked why Wilson would take away such a loving son.
“When you took Danny’s life, you took a part of my heart,” Reese read.
One of Turner’s brothers described how much pain Turner’s death had caused his parents.
“You will never know the pain you caused our family,” the brother wrote. “ … You will have a second chance at life. Danny won’t.”
Another sibling, John Turner, spoke emotionally to the court. He inhaled deeply several times before lifting his head.
“There were many choices you could have made that night,” Turner said, sharing that he has his late brother’s name tattooed on his arm. “Now all of us in this room have to live with the choice you made.’’
In closing, prosecutor Reese said the public will never know exactly what happened that Valentine’s Day because Wilson chose not to tell the truth.
Prior to sentencing, Allen commended Mayodan Police Chief Charles Caruso and his detectives for their efforts and thanked Ramey for taking a case other officials would not.
“This is a sad thing for everybody,” said Allen, who gave Wilson credit for the 19 months she has already served in the Rockingham County Detention Center.
Allen said the court will consider Wilson for a drug treatment and work release program when she is eligible.
