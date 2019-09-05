EDEN — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will seek the input of the public as it prepares to develop a management plan for over 1,700 acres of game land located four miles southwest of Eden, alongside the Dan River.
A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Leaksville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 146 Beddingfield Road.
Information collected from the public, will later be used to help guide management and user activities for the next 10 years on the property designated for public fishing and hunting access.
“We are seeking input from all users of Dan River Game Land and others who are interested in how the property is managed,” said Lands Program Coordinator Chris Jordan in a news release. “Everyone is encouraged to provide input, not just hunters and anglers. We want input from wildlife watchers and photographers, birding groups, hikers and others who have interest in the game land.”
The game land was made possible following an April 2018 transfer of a 1,068 acre parcel once owned and protected by the Piedmont Land Conservancy.
The acquisition was funded by a $2.6 million grant from the N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund will coincide with an adjoining 660-acre parcel acquired for just over $1.5 million by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission in 2017.
The purchase was made possible through U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Funds, as well as a grant from the PLC.
Those who cannot attend the presentation are also encouraged to submit their thoughts during an online commenting period from Sept. 18 through Dec. 13
Comments can be submitted at ncwildlife.org/gamelandcomments.
They can also be emailed to gamelandplan@ncwildlife.org with the subject line, "Dan River Game Land".
