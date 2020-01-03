REIDSVILLE — A masked man has struck three times since Dec. 27, robbing convenience stores here. And investigators with the Reidsville Police Department are offering a reward up to $1,500 for information leading to the culprit’s arrest.
Just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 27, a male suspect wearing dark pants, jacket, toboggan and a face mask, entered Love’s Travel Stops at 2105 Barnes Street and demanded money from the clerk. He left with an undisclosed amount.
Three nights later, a man of the same description robbed Quality Mart at 1132 Freeway Drive at about 9:50 p.m. Again, he demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Then, on Jan. 1 at roughly 8:00 p.m., a masked man revisited the Love’s on Barnes Street and demanded cash once again. Police captured video of a suspect in the same dark clothing and mask that appear identical to the clothing seen in the initial crime. Authorities said the suspect left the third robbery with an undisclosed sum.
Police are unsure if the same suspect is involved in all three heists, but all three subject descriptions released by investigators are similar.
Anyone with any information regarding the crimes should call RPD investigator S. Brown at 336-347-2336. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call 336-349-9683.
