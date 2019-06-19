REIDSVILLE—At least one vandal has defiled several downtown business fronts here over the past week with a term that appears to be within the lexicon of obscene urban slang.
The Reidsville Police Department has video footage of a suspect, but seeks information from members of the community who may know the name of the offender. Video shows the male to be in his late teens or 20s with dark brown hair, wearing dark aviator sunglasses and a backpack.
Police also hope to garner information to help them understand the motivation for the graffiti and its full meaning, according to a press statement by Sarah G. Hardin, department crime analyst and media specialist.
“PAUD” is the term spray-painted in bubble letters along the facades of several businesses. Open spaces in each letter are marked with “x” and an apostrophe appears at the end of the word.
The word or acronym has a violent definition in street speak and means “to have sex with a grandma or elderly woman/gang,’’ according to the Urban Dictionary, a compendium of slang terminology.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the terminology or the suspect, contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any person who leaves a tip that leads to an arrest in the case will receive a $500 reward, according to Hardin.