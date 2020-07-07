REIDSVILLE — A local man is charged with the Monday night knifepoint kidnapping of an 18-year-old girl just over the Guilford County line, authorities with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Morris Raquan Dabbs, 21, of the 1100 block of Geenwich Road, is charged with first degree kidnapping, according to the release, for holding Harley Breez Williams at knifepoint and demanding money.
Williams, who was unharmed, is at home. Dabbs was an acquaintance, officials said in the release.
The young woman's mother told authorities that Williams called her at around 10:30 p.m. to tell her Dabbs would harm her unless the mother sent him $800 via an electronic money app.
Reidsville and Greensboro police worked together to find Dabbs and Williams in a vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz on the U.S. 29 Bypass inside Guilford County.
Dabbs is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond. First degree kidnapping is punished as a Class C felony and a person convicted of such a crime can receive a sentence between 44 and 182 months, depending on prior convictions.
Dabbs has a prior criminal record in Rockingham County, including an arrest in March 2016 for the armed robbery of Weeks Grocery on Barnes Street here.
Police charged Dabbs, 17 at the time, with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Authorities also charged a second man in the crime— Khalil Jaray Williamson, who was also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Authorities were able to apprehend the men after capturing their images on security camera footage within the grocery store.
The disposition of the robbery case was unavailable at press time.
