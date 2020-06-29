EDEN — UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C., eased some restrictions for visitors to the hospital on Monday.
Patients in most areas will be permitted to have one designated visitor for the duration of their hospital stay. However, the policy excludes COVID-19 and suspected COVID-19 patients, as well as patients in the hospital's emergency department.
Pediatric patients in the emergency department will be allowed one companion.
Visitors under the age of 18 will not be permitted, and those over 65, pregnant or immunocompromised are discouraged from visiting.
