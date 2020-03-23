Medical staff and administrators at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden shared information about the best ways to stay safe, protect your neighbors, and monitor your health during the COVID-19 pandemic. State authorities on Monday further issued new information about risk of contracting the coronavirus. Experts now caution that infants, people with moderate and severe asthma and individuals over 65 with any compromised immunity are now classified as at risk.
Q: What is the most important thing for the public to do? Limit movement and exposure to: others with strict discipline?
A: Practice thorough and frequent hand washing and social distancing, including foregoing handshakes and hugs with those you do encounter.
Q: What do medical professional at UNC Rockingham say to those who still do not believe the threat of COVID-19 is real, serious?
A: UNC Health is investing tremendous resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and would not do so if evidence did not warrant it. Our health system has formed a COVID-19 Response Group comprised of senior leaders and medical experts from across our health system. This group is leading our efforts to meet the COVID-19 challenge.
Q: What should Rockingham Countians do if they feel sick with symptoms that are included in the list of those connected to COVID-19. That is, when does someone NEED to consult a physician, and when should they try to relax and treat mild symptoms at home? Are there hallmarks, temperature levels, that folks need to use as guidelines for when to contact their doctor or go to the Emergency Room? What about shortness of breath, known to be a "hallmark" symptom?
A: According to the CDC, fever, cough and shortness of breath are symptoms of COVID-19. About 80 percent of patients with COVID disease have mild or moderate symptoms, according to David Weber, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UNC Hospitals. These symptoms can usually be managed at home in isolation from others, including family members.
If you have symptoms or you are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19, phone your primary care provider before visiting a doctor’s office or an urgent care location. Your doctor will be able to help you decide what action to take. If you don’t have a primary care provider, UNC Health offers virtual urgent care through its UNC Urgent Care 24/7 virtual consultation service for non-emergency medical issues. Go to www.UNCUrgentCare247.com.
If you or someone you know is having difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to arouse or bluish lips, call 911 or seek immediate treatment.
Q: How important is it to keep our distance from our elders right now?
A: Experts know that older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are being more severely affected. It is important to help those individuals stay home. That’s why UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center, like most senior residential facilities, closed to all visitors on March 9.
Q: Can we expect testing by UNC Rockingham? If so, how, when and where?
A: Our UNC Physicians Network set up a local Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic on March 13, and we’ve had testing available and ongoing since that time. To ensure the right patients are tested and provided care at Respiratory Diagnostic Centers, and to prevent suspected COVID-19 patients from showing up at our ambulatory clinics, EDs (Emergency Departments) and hospitals, UNC Virtual Care began operations on March 17.
This virtual practice of UNC Health providers, nurse leaders and administrative leaders allows us to appropriately pre-identify, provide support for and plan for patients who screen positive for respiratory symptoms before their arrival at one of our Respiratory Diagnostic Centers across the state.
The virtual/telephone strategies also allow the health care system to save PPE. Over the coming days, we expect to add additional services and virtual capabilities.
Q: Can you explain UNC Health Care's testing policy?
A: UNC Rockingham is doing COVID-19 testing. Pre-screening patients and testing only those with identified symptoms help the health system preserve PPE and testing kits. To protect our patients and staff, the UNC Health system has adopted rigorous stewardship practices with regard to PPE. (Personal Protective Equipment)
Federal and state mandates support social distancing, and it is our hope that our citizens will continue to be compliant and diligent in efforts to curtail the spread of this disease.
Q: What is the key message you want to relay to citizens?
A: Practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing are two of the most important things people can do to curb the spread of the virus.
Q: How can Rockingham Countians help or contribute to their doctors and hospitals?
A: Care for your neighbors, especially if they are elderly or have impaired immune systems. During this time, those in healthcare, first responders and grocery store staff are likely facing more demanding work schedules. They will especially appreciate neighborly and friendly gesture, such as helping with childcare or delivering groceries.
