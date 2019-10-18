EDEN — Top community leader Dana M. Weston has left her position as president and CEO of UNC Rockingham Health Care.
Weston left citing personal reasons, according to Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations at the hospital.
No other details regarding Weston’s departure were released.
In a statement released Friday morning, hospital officials said an interim director will soon be appointed, and an immediate search for a new top administrator will begin.
Weston, who was tapped to lead Morehead Memorial Hospital in late 2015 and headed the rural hospital’s transition into the UNC Healthcare system. The move came following Morehead's filing of chapter 11 bankruptcy and UNC Health Care’s purchase of the facility in early 2018.
Considered a standout leader throughout the community and healthcare industry, Weston won several awards during her tenure in Eden.
The 37-year-old was named one of Triad Business Journals’ most admired CEOs of 2019 and was selected by the National Association of Health Service Executives as the Healthcare Executive of the Year in 2018.
Prior to taking the helm at Morehead, Weston spent nearly eight years working for Novant Health Shared Services in various roles. She was also the director of operations for Adept Health — a consultancy firm.
A native of St. Louis, the Emory University graduate received her master’s degree in healthcare administration from UNC-Chapel Hill.
In July, Weston told Business North Carolina that UNC Rockingham was still in the integration phase with UNC Health Care.
“Simply being acquired by a large health system does not mean you are safe and out of the woods. So keeping UNC Rockingham off the list of hospital closures remains my priority,” Weston said in an interview with magazine's Stephen McCollum. “If you had asked me what’s next five years ago, I wouldn’t have said CEO and I wouldn’t have said CEO of a struggling rural hospital. I feel like I was brought here for a reason, a purpose, and while we’re closer to that being achieved, we’re not there yet. The goal remains the same: to figure out what model for UNC Rockingham is sustainable.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
