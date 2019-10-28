EDEN — One week after the resignation of UNC Rockingham Health Care CEO Dana M. Weston, UNC Health Care system on Friday named an Asheboro veteran health care leader to serve as interim top administrator.
Steve Eblin, who has held a variety of administrative roles at Randolph Hospital/Randolph Health Care over the past 25 years, will start at UNC Rockingham Oct. 30.
He will lead the facility as UNC system leaders conduct a nationwide search for a permanent CEO, according to Chris Ellington, president of UNC Health Care Network Hospitals.
“We’re very pleased to introduce Steve as UNC Rockingham’s new senior leader,” Ellington said in a Friday morning statement. “He brings 32-plus years of total health care experience to the position, and we are confident he will be able to continue the growth UNC Rockingham has experienced over the past two years of service to the region in and around Rockingham County.’’
A highlight of Eblin’s career was his key role in transforming Randolph County’s tiny hospital to a large scale, $120 million top-flight health care system, Ellington’s statement noted.
Eblin’s experience includes roles as: president and CEO of Randolph Health from 2012-2018; vice-president of corporate planning and development at Randolph Hospital; president of Randolph Medical Associates; president of Randolph Specialty Group; chairman of Central Piedmont Surgery Center; and director of marketing & communications for Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Eblin was unavailable for comment.
UNC Rockingham’s Tonya Brown, tapped to fill in for Weston last week in a dual role as interim chief operations officer and chief financial officer, will serve as one of Eblin’s “senior-most leaders,’’ Ellington said.
Brown joined the hospital 16 months ago and brings two decades of health care experience to her post.
Eblin won praise from UNC Rockingham Board of Directors Chairman Jeffrey Parris. “UNC Rockingham is very fortunate to have identified such a high-quality interim CEO in such a short time frame,’’ Parris said in the statement. “… UNC Rockingham is in a very strong position and benefits greatly from the full backing of UNC Health Care’s expertise and resources.’’
Weston, 37, who cited personal reasons for her departure from the former Morehead Memorial Hospital, had led the facility since late 2015.
A popular community leader, she headed the rural hospital’s transition to the UNC Health Care system after it purchased Morehead out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2018.
