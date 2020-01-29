All lanes on U.S. 220 in the area of Western Rockingham County have been closed, as well as River Road, after a northbound semi-truck collided with the River Road bridge earlier this morning.
With both roads closed, traffic is detoured through downtown Madison and Mayodan.
All four lanes of U.S. 220 are closed, between N.C. 135 and N.C. 704, according to officials with Madison-Rockingham Rescue, who encourage motorists to avoid the area.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, another vehicle also crashed into a beam that fell from the bridge as a result of the tractor-trailer accident.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. RockinghamNow will provide updates as more information is available.
