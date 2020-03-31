Positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case in Rockingham County
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon as numbers of infected climbed steadily statewide.
The two county residents are hospitalized and both had underlying health conditions, according to a press release from the Rockingham County Health Department.
The patients' ages and towns of residence were unavailable due to privacy laws.
"... Our message remains the same to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, do not touch your face, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of 6’ of separation and for those high risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave,'' said Susan Young, the county's interim health director after releasing news of Rockingham's first cases.
The RCHD will continue working closely with community partners to prepare and respond to this public health emergency, Young said in the statement, encouraging the community to follow Governor Roy Cooper's executive order to shelter in place to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are confident in our public health department's ability to respond to COVID-19 and will continue to work to prepare and respond to the needs of Rockingham County,'' said Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler. "Our top priority is the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens and our county employees as they work and serve our community."
“Based on the increased number of cases in our state and on national and regional trends, we believe the community transmission of COVID-19 is now occurring in communities across North Carolina,'' officials from the North Carolina Department of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Individuals who suspect they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect them and others, county health department officials urged. "We would also like to ask you not to use the hospital’s emergency room unless you are experiencing a true medical emergency. If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 911,'' officials said in the release.
For more information from the Rockingham County Health Department, visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.gov.
