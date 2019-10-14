REIDSVILLE — A rural retail store will be opening this spring at a prime location in the southeast portion of Reidsville.
The construction of Tractor Supply Company is well underway on the corner of Scales Street and Freeway Drive, near U.S. 29 Business.
The store, which supplies basic maintenance products to home, land, pet and animal owners, will create about 15 new jobs, company officials said.
Of those, half are expected to be full-time positions.
Founded in 1938 as a mail order tractor parts business, Tractor Supply now owns over 1,800 rural lifestyle retail stores in 49 different states.
The company, which aims to have stores outlying major metropolitan markets and inside rural communities, already has store fronts in Eden and Madison.
The Reidsville store, which will also service rural portions of Caswell and Alamance Counties, is one of more than 60 Tractor Supply stores opening in 2020.
“Tractor Supply is always seeking the right opportunity to grow the retailer’s footprint nationwide,” a TSC representative told RockinghamNow. “The brand is passionate about serving its unique niche and has identified an opportunity to offer exceptional service and one-of-a-kind products to those living the Out Here lifestyle in the Reidsville community.”
Reidsville Economic Director Jeff Gartska said adding a brand name like Tractor Supply to the growing list of industry and retailers locating to Reidsville, helps validate the city as a good place do business.
The city official said he anticipates Tractor Supply being an anchor or catalyst for the undeveloped area of Reidsville — a prominent traffic location now and even more so in the future.
“I would expect that side of town, as we are trying to grow to the south, that it’s going to be a real attractive location for all kinds of other retail and possibly even residential development or some spin—off development,” Gartska said.
While future development might not involve the presence of Tractor Supply, Gartska said the store will play a role in making that portion of the city a destination.
“I wouldn’t be surprised that in the next 18-24 months we see two or three other business start opening up over there,” said Gartska.
Company officials did not provide the projected size of the store, but the typical TSC features approximately 15,000 square feet of selling space, according to the retailer’s website.
A grand opening will be announced at a later date.
