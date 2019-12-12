School bus (copy)
FILE

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — All schools will operate on a three-hour delay on Friday, according to a weather alert sent out by Rockingham County Schools. 

The delay is for students and staff, with an option to later announce schools as closed.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect throughout the county starting at midnight through 3 p.m. Friday. 

Freezing rain is expected tonight into Friday morning in the Piedmont, with ice accumulations potentially reaching up to two-tenths of an inch. 

