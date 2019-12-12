ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — All schools will operate on a three-hour delay on Friday, according to a weather alert sent out by Rockingham County Schools.
The delay is for students and staff, with an option to later announce schools as closed.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect throughout the county starting at midnight through 3 p.m. Friday.
Freezing rain is expected tonight into Friday morning in the Piedmont, with ice accumulations potentially reaching up to two-tenths of an inch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.