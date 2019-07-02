WENTWORTH — For at least 10 years, Rockingham County Community College received $39 million in federal aid — erroneously using a financial code belonging to its affiliated non-profit RCC Foundation.
A recent audit investigation showed that the college had used the wrong number since at least 1995.
The five-year review by the Office of the State Auditor cleared RCC of financial wrongdoing in its placement of $17 million of education-related funds since 2014. Still, the RCC Foundation has more questions about the unexamined balance of $22 million the college dispersed in prior years.
For those answers, the foundation seeks an independent look at 10 years of books.
“Imagine if you found out that a neighbor of yours had been using your Social Security Number,” wrote RCC Foundation President Jeff Parris in a May letter to supporters. “Even if he’d been using it purely by mistake, you’d want to know exactly what he was using it for, even if you weren’t missing a dime from your banking account. That’s where the foundation is.”
State Auditor Beth Wood presented the findings of its March investigative review to college and RCC Foundation officials on June 19, after the office determined the college had used the foundation’s identifying information “including, at minimum, the Foundation’s entity name and D-U-N-S number.”
A D-U-N-S number is a nine-digit code issued by financial registry Dun & Bradstreet used to create a business credit file.
A complaint to the state by an unnamed source, alleging RCC had improperly used the foundation’s identifying information to secure grants and direct payments, triggered the investigation, documents show.
While funds were listed as being delivered through the foundation’s D-U-N-S number, the investigation found all money was deposited directly into the college’s bank account, reported in its general ledger and properly allocated to enrolled students, between the 2014 and 2018 fiscal years.
The $22 million in unaudited financial aid that RCC received between the 2008 and 2014 fiscal periods remains listed under the foundation’s D-U-N-S number on USA Spending – a governmental source for federal awards. The audited $17 million is still on record there, too.
“We feel like there has been some progress made, but we are not exactly where we would like to be,” RCC Foundation President Jeff Parris said in a June 21 interview. “From the very beginning, what we were looking for was an impartial third party to look into the situation and to give us the go-ahead that everything was OK.”
The foundation questioned the depth of the five-year audit report instead of a 10-year review, Parris said. The college and foundation have made progress on the situation, but still have matters to resolve, he said.
“Where the rubber really truly meets the road ... we haven’t had an accounting firm ... give us the kind of services we need to continue with the proper audits,” Parris said.
In March, an investigative auditor's team came to Wentworth and collected five years’ worth of detailed financial information from RCC.
During interviews, RCC President Mark Kinlaw and Vice President for Administrative Services Steve Woodruff told auditors they did not know about the discrepancy until 2017 and “believed that the situation was not improper, due to the relationship between the college and the foundation and the foundation’s purpose to support the mission of the college,” the report stated.
The college had annually renewed the foundation’s registration in the federal system until recently, the review showed.
When the foundation first requested in April 2018 that RCC resolve the situation, the college delayed taking action, auditors found.
College management told investigators they postponed addressing the issue until spring 2018, due to concerns that doing so might negatively affect grant funding in progress.
By September 2018, RCC had taken all the steps needed to properly channel its future federal funding, Kinlaw said.
One of those steps was registering with The System of Award Management – a federal website with which all schools are required to register to receive federal money.
The issue first came to light in fall 2017, after the college submitted a $20,000 grant application for Gear Up – a federal initiative designed to increase preparedness for low-income students as they begin postsecondary education.
The North Carolina Community College System, or NCCS, flagged the application and contacted RCC officials to tell them NCCS could not process the small grant because the college’s D-U-N-S number did not match its federal identification number.
RCC officials again tried to re-submit the grant using the foundation’s information, Kinlaw said.
“The foundation did not want to sign off on it, because they can receive federal funds and grants, but they really shouldn’t, and it’s in our memorandum of understanding that they don’t,” Kinlaw said.
In a May 23 letter to RCC supporters, foundation president Parris wrote that a senior administrator had shown RCC Foundation Executive Director Cindy Sarwi a RCC grant application that had been “kicked back” by the government a year and a half before.
“The application had been kicked back because it was written under the foundation’s name (in large font) – but it was signed by the president of the college, not the foundation,” Parris wrote. “The senior administrator asked if Sarwi would sign the application so the grant could be approved and awarded. Sarwi refused, because the Foundation did not apply for that grant money and, in fact, is not allowed to receive such Federal grants.”
RCC's Kinlaw stressed there are no allegations or evidence that the college embezzled federal funds.
And student aid funds were never in jeopardy, he said.
Kinlaw said it’s unclear how long the foundation’s D-U-N-S code got linked to the college and that the error could stem back to the foundation’s creation in the '70s.
Kinlaw, who joined the college in January 2015, said it may be impossible to untangle just how the mistake happened.
However, RCC has made several attempts to address the issue by contacting USASpending.gov and requesting the agency properly place the $39 million in awards under the college’s correct identification credentials.
USA Spending, though, told RCC officials such that changes must be made through other federal channels, Kinlaw said.
“(Beth Wood) indicated very clearly that there was no need for any further audits of any kind and that she was presenting the information needed and the issues raised by the foundation,” Kinlaw said, following the state auditor’s June 19 presentation of the investigative report.
Wood recommended the college review and update its memorandum of understanding, which hasn’t been revised since September 2009 and bears signatures from a former college president, trustee chair, foundation executive director and foundation president.
She also advised RCC to implement and monitor a “strong internal control in regards to grant-funding identification” and suggested the foundation contact funding sources, such as the U.S. Department of Education, directly for audits of funding affected by the D-U-N-S mislabel.
The auditor’s office gave the college a clear audit report for the 2017-18 fiscal year, outside of the finances of the foundation. The foundation held off on submitting its financial statements for the period, until the complex situation is completely resolved.
Foundation's multiple requests for RCC audit
Public records dating back to April of 2018 show it’s been a long road for the RCC Foundation in its attempt to find out why the college used the foundation’s federal identification instead of its own.
Records also show multiple requests to RCC by the foundation, asking RCC to initiate an independent, 10-year forensic audit, so the foundation could clear its own books.
In April of 2018, the foundation submitted a signed letter by its then-president Fletcher Waynick, requesting the college immediately cease using the foundation’s D-U-N-S code and organizational name in order to “preserve audit worthy practices.”
About a month later, foundation attorney Ruth Sheehan submitted a letter to the RCC Board of Trustees and Kinlaw, stating the foundation had also learned about RCC’s use of the foundation’s organization name and federal Tax ID number – acts in violation of the partners' memorandum of understanding.
Sheehan, on behalf of the foundation, asked the college to cease its use of the foundation’s federal identifying information and agree to an independent forensic audit to “rectify the books of both the College and the Foundation with regard to the use or misuse of federal identifying information.”
In a July 2018 follow-up letter to RCC’s Kinlaw, Sheehan said RCC Board of Trustees Chairwoman Elizabeth Maddrey, President Kinlaw and the RCC Foundation Executive board had agreed to a 10-year independent forensic audit at the college’s expense.
In the request, the foundation asked RCC to provide to auditors all original documents submitted to the state and federal government, as well as a detailed summary for each grant, to include whether or not the foundation’s name, D-U-N-S number, or tax identification number were used to secure funding.
Beyond that, the letter asked RCC for a signed document by the state’s lead auditor, “ … attesting that the last seven years of local, state, and federal grants and all other funding sources in the RCC Foundation’s name … were audited in accordance with single-audit requirements … ”
At its 2018-19 fall semi-annual board meeting, the foundation moved to suspend all 2018-19 RCC Foundation funding to RCC, outside of scholarships and essay contests.
The foundation’s unrestricted funds generally total $160,000 to $170,000 annually and go toward grants that enhance student learning, faculty opportunities and athletics.
In April, prior to the state publishing its findings, the auditor’s office suggested to foundation leaders that they reiterate their request to the college for a full accounting.
So the foundation, through a letter by Sheehan, asked again for an audit of the $41 million worth of grants cited on USA Spending.
“As we emphasized previously, the foundation needs a full accounting of these grants for the past 10 years in order to rectify its own books, and complete its own audit,” Sheehan wrote.
In May, Parris wrote to supporters on behalf of the foundation, seeking to silence rumors of financial improprieties and “set the record straight.”
The letter said foundation money had not been misused and the foundation still supported the college.
During the auditor’s review, Kinlaw told investigators the college is willing to “share any financial information with the Foundation or the Foundation’s auditor.”
Kinlaw and Parris said RCC and the RCC Foundation will take the steps suggested by Wood and the auditor’s office over the next few weeks.
Parris said the foundation board will hold subsequent meetings in the upcoming weeks to discuss measures that “might be above and beyond what’s involved with talking to the various CPA firms.”
“We have had a long, very healthy, collaborative relationship up until this particular event,” said Parris. “We hope we can get this truly resolved so that we can move down the road and have that same type of relationship in the future.”
“We have to make sure that there are good internal controls in place and ensure that we do not have the wrong numbers assigned to grants and financial aid and so forth,” Kinlaw said.