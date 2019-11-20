WENTWORTH —He’s rescued escaped Humboldt penguins, captained a ferry and helped oversee Great Britain’s King Richard III Visitor Center, the site where the medieval king’s skeleton was discovered beneath a Leicester, England parking lot. And he’s ready to run the Museum of Archives of Rockingham County as its new exective director.
Matthew Titchiner, a native of Barrowford, Lancashire, England, brings vast experience to the post, including a background in archaeology, geneaology, exhibit design, lecturing, marketing and museum branding.
“Matthew answered our wishes for MARC coming to us with an array skills and talents, international experience, a delightful personality, and a passion for museums,’’ said Dr. Ann Brady, chair of the MARC’s executive director search committee. “I feel very fortunate he has accepted our offer. MARC’s directors are excited to partner with him as we move our organization forward. I am confident MARC will be in wonderful hands, and I look forward to our continued success.’’
Titchiner replaces Jordan Rossi, who stepped down Aug. 19 after heading the museum for four years to return to her native Colorado.
A graduate of the University of Hull in Yorkshire, England, Titchiner earned a degree in archaeology and medieval history.
He previously worked in preservation of the museum collection at the King Richard III Visitor Center and organized exhibits, tours and educational workshops there that helped make the facility a top regional attraction.
While house manager and assistant visitor experience manager at Harewood House, a palatial house museum built in the 1750s, Titchiner handled coordinating volunteer teams, budgets and delivered lectures.
While there, he also took the helm of a chain ferry and corralled escaped penguins from the manor’s zoo. A self-described , “ passionate heritage professional ... with a drive to preserve and disseminate history to inspire future generations,’’ Titchiner co-founded History Unearthed Community Archaeology Initiative in Leicester in promote students’ and local residents’ appreciation of and engagement with local history. He further volunteered for Free United Kingdom Geneaology.
Titchiner’s recent volunteer work included duties for the Vanderbilt Museum on Long Island, New York, and branding and curatorial work at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh. There, he handled branding research, 3D printing tech and robotics.
The MARC will introduce Titchiner to the public at a special reception in his honor during its Dec. 14 annual Christmas at Wright Tavern holiday social from 1-4 p.m.
Titchiner and his wife, Dr. Daniela Titchiner, recently relocated to Durham, after Daniela completed her medical training at Stony Brook Hospital, Long Island, New York. She is a neonatology fellow at Duke University Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.