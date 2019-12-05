The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two 17-year-olds in connection to the disappearance of a 15-year-old Elon girl who was reported missing in November.
The sheriff’s office reported Kayla Brooke Bradley missing on Nov. 20. Authorities placed Bradley’s information into a nationwide police network for missing juveniles and sent information about her disappearance to local media.
During the search for Bradley, investigators received information that she might be at a house in the 2000 block of Olde Spring Court in Graham, the sheriff’s office said. Members of the sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit found Bradley at the home Nov. 27.
During the investigation, deputies arrested Alex Joseph Fox and James William Thomas Moore, both 17, on charges of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Both posted bonds of $2,500 and were released from custody, officials said.
The sheriff's office identified Fox as Bradley's boyfriend, and said she returned home unharmed. It was the second time Bradley was reported missing in November. The sheriff's office said she also was reported missing on Nov. 8.
The teens were charged as adults because they were arrested before Dec. 1, when North Carolina law raised to 17 the age at which suspects and offenders are considered juveniles.
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 336-570-6300.
