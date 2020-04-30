The Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Cooperation are working together by creating several initiatives to help local community and agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The duo recently announced the Team Reidsville Together and Takeout Bingo programs in an effort to step up for local businesses.
Team Reidsville Together is a “buy-one, give one” community relief program that allows residents to purchase gift cares to local businesses.
Those purchases are then matched with assistance to local agencies such as the Reidsville Outreach Center, Salvation Army of Rockingham County and Aging, Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County.
Gift cards can be purchased online at www.rockitinreidsville.com/teamreidsvilletogether. While purchases help support small business, they also help those in need in the community.
“We are hopeful that Team Reidsville Together will provide a quick cash infusion to downtown businesses through gift card sales,” said Reidsville Main Street Manager Missy Matthews in a news release. “Other communities have seen great successes with similar programs. Reidsville is a tightknit community. We want all our local businesses and service providers to survive this economic downfall, and we are hopeful that Team Reidsville Together will be able to provide some much needed help,”
Matching funds for the project have been made possible through the Reidsville Area Foundation, as well as a gift from MVP Southgate.
“Reidsville Area Foundation is excited to partner with the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and the Reidsville Downtown Corporation to match purchases made to local businesses dollar for dollar …,” said RAF Executive Director Dawn Charaba in a press release about the program that will run through June 23.
Officials have set a goal to sell at least $20,000 in gift cards to Reidsville businesses to max out collected matching funds.
Residents can also support their favorite eateries by playing Team Reidsville Takeout Bingo.
The bingo card, which gives the community a change to be entered into weekly contests, features 25 local restaurants.
Bingo players order curbside service or delivery and submit receipts to be entered into drawings for gift cards from participating restaurants.
Those that play will be entered into weekly drawings if they submit five receipts from participating establishments. The first drawing will be held on Monday, with the final drawing being held on June 23.
Bingo players that submit receipts from all 25 restaurants will be entered into a $250 cash prize drawing, sponsored by the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and Reidsville Downtown Corporation.
Receipts can be emailed to contest@reidsvillechamber.org and bingo cards can be downloaded at rockitinreidsville.com/takeout-bingo.
“The Chamber staff and board are thrilled about the partnerships making the Team Reidsville Together program a reality,” said Chamber President Diane Sawyer in a news release. “We hope it adds great value and that our Chamber members and the Reidsville community will be able to benefit. I am very excited that we’re also offering Takeout Bingo with the gift card program -- for even more value and a little fun, too!”
