EDEN — A half dozen people, including educators, a student, a journalist and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, asked the Rockingham County School Board on Monday to rethink their May proposal to slash the salary of longtime public information officer Karen Hyler.
During its May meeting, the board passed a motion to approve a preliminary budget for 2020-2021 that would see Hyler’s position made part-time and her $64,107 salary cut to $32,054.
That move is a grave error, speakers cautioned during Monday night’s June board meeting, highlighting Hyler’s expertise, professionalism and the necessity of having her post fully funded in the era of pandemic complications.
“This decision, if carried out, will have (a) wide-reaching negative impact across Rockingham County and beyond,’’ said Christie Dalton of Reidsville, who taught for the RCS district for 17 years before joining a larger neighboring school system.
“Simply put, there is no way this job can be done by a part-time employee. In my current district, a staff of 11 people do what Karen does alone. I realize it’s a larger district, but the fact of the matter is that most districts have an entire team to do what Karen does,’’ Dalton said, commending Hyler for her positive communication style and transparency.
“I want to urge all school board members to strongly reconsider this decision. With the difficult future we are all facing, in the upcoming months, you need Karen Hyler. And you need her full time. She is absolutely critical and essential to the future success of Rockingham County Schools.’’
Student Tayvon Smoot told the board about Hyler’s generosity in helping him and a friend buy clothes and hygiene items for an elementary school student who was being bullied. “She didn’t know us. She didn’t care. She was there to help us, and I really thank her for that,’’ Smoot told the board via Zoom.
Hyler has built a strong bond between the school system and law enforcement, Page said during the public comment portion of the meeting, noting Hyler’s proficiency during school lockdowns earlier this year when bomb threats were made toward several RCS schools, as well as county government buildings.
“… She was the face … the person we talked to to coordinate information efforts to help protect our kids, our students and our teachers and put our parents at ease … she was there,’’ the sheriff said. “I don’t know how many years I’ve worked with Karen. I’ve known her for a long time. She’s a good person, and she does a lot of good things for us here in the school system.’’
News Anchor Cindy Farmer lauded Hyler for promoting her district with strong feature stories about student successes, stressing Hyler’s availability around the clock.
“Karen helps you to look good, (she’s) transparent in every way. You can’t do that on four hours a day,’’ said Farmer, of Fox 8 WGHP in Greensboro.
Hyler, PIO for RCS since December 2007, who has been unable to get an explanation from board members about their move to abbreviate her job, said she was moved by the supportive comments. And board members have declined to discuss the move.
“I am humbled by the people that came out to speak for me and my job,’’ Hyler said Thursday. “I never knew I had (that) impact on this community. I’m glad I do as that is truly my ultimate goal. I want to be there in the time of need for the families, staff, students and community.’’
Hyler has asked board members to explain their decision for the motion, and Hyler contends that the board’s move to reduce her salary and change her job to part-time is a violation of board policy and a North Carolina law that requires such actions be made by superintendents, not unilaterally by board members.
To support her argument, Hyler, in May 11 emails to board members obtained by RockinghamNow, cited the below excerpt of RCS Board Policy Code 7920, titled Reduction in Force: Teachers and School Administrators:
B. PRELIMINARY DETERMINATION
1. The superintendent shall determine whether or not a reduction in force for employees subject to this policy is necessary, appropriate, or in the best interests of the school system.
2. If the superintendent decides to recommend to the board a reduction in force, he or she shall first determine which positions shall be subject to the reduction.
In an addendum to a May 11 email to board members, Hyler reiterates that the board has failed to alert her to their plan to change her position. Hyler also alleges the board has breached a state law with their recommendation, writing, “This will also be addressed with my attorney as I was not provided any documentation.’’
Hyler would not comment about whether litigation is pending. Board members have declined to discuss their reasoning for the change in position.
