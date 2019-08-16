EDEN — The Boys & Girls Club of Eden has hired a familiar face as the organization’s new executive director.
The non-profit’s board of directors announced in a news release Thursday that Julie Talbert will join the organization on Sept. 3
A lifelong resident of Rockingham County, Talbert brings 25 years of non-profit agency experience to the table.
Most recently, Talbert served as a development officer at Rockingham County Aging, Disability & Transit Services.
“We are pleased to have Julie join our staff,” Board Chairperson Jeri Wilson said in a news release. “Julie comes to us with a depth of non-profit experience and passion for serving the youth of our community."
Talbert, who has worked locally, state and region-wide for the Girl Scouts, Special Olympics and the American Heart Association, is active with the Eden Rotary and serves on the county planning board.
She also serves on the library board of trustees, Fine Arts Festival Association board, ReDirections board and the Eden Community Appearance Commission.
“I am so excited to be part of such a wonderful organization”, said Talbert in a news release. “The Boys & Girls Club has a long history and stellar reputation in our community and I am honored to have been chosen as the executive director. I look forward to working with the great staff, Board and community to help kids reach their full potential.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Eden, established in the 1950s, offers high-quality enrichment programs, mentoring, tutoring and provides a safe and positive environment for youth.
For more information about the Boys & Girls clubs of Eden, visit http://www.bgceden.com or call 336-627-7960.