A Summerfield man is accused of sexually abusing a child, according to a release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Harry Lee Willard Sr., 64, of the 14000 block of U.S. 158 West, was charged with statutory sex offense by an adult with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the release.
Willard was being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9th.
No further information was released.
