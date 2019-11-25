Harry Lee Willard Sr.

Harry Lee Willard Sr.

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

A Summerfield man is accused of sexually abusing a child, according to a release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Harry Lee Willard Sr., 64, of the 14000 block of U.S. 158 West, was charged with statutory sex offense by an adult with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the release.

Willard was being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9th.

No further information was released. 

