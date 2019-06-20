ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — More than 1,600 Rockingham County homes were without power following a flash thunderstorm early Thursday afternoon.
Duke Energy reported 51 outages across the county, following high winds and heavy rain showers that swept through just before 3 p.m.
Emergency officials were called to several downed power lines and trees throughout the county.
Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks said the Rockingham County Communication Center answered approximately 200 calls for service in less than two hours as a result of the windy downpour.
“To my knowledge, we have not had any injuries reported from the storm,” Brooks said. “We do have several homes with trees on them, but I don’t think they are considered major structural damage at this time.”
A giant oak tree toppled onto a house near Madison, knocking a 69-year-old man from his front porch during the storm.
While Gary Priddy sustained only minor scrapes and bruises, his farmhouse at 477 Massey Creek Road was obscured by giant branches that blocked the front entrance and pulled the chimney away from the structure.
A resident of the house for the past 40 years, Priddy said, “I was sitting in a chair on the porch, and it blew me off, but nothing came in the house.’’
Limbs weighed down power lines leading to Priddy’s house, but remarkably he did not lose power.