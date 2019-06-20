Oak Tree Down

Gary Priddy, 69, stands in front of the behemoth oak tree that crashed onto his house at 477 Massey Creek Road outside of Madison Thursday afternoon.

Priddy, who sustained only slight scrapes and no damage to the interior of his home, said the force of wind and the felled tree pushed him off the porch and into his front yard. 

A resident of the former John Rakestraw homeplace, Priddy has lived in the farmhouse for 40 years beneath the shade of the giant oak.

 Susie C. Spear/RockinghamNow

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — More than 1,600 Rockingham County homes were without power following a flash thunderstorm early Thursday afternoon.

Duke Energy reported 51 outages across the county, following high winds and heavy rain showers that swept through just before 3 p.m.

Emergency officials were called to several downed power lines and trees throughout the county.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks said the Rockingham County Communication Center answered approximately 200 calls for service in less than two hours as a result of the windy downpour.

“To my knowledge, we have not had any injuries reported from the storm,” Brooks said. “We do have several homes with trees on them, but I don’t think they are considered major structural damage at this time.”

A giant oak tree toppled onto a house near Madison, knocking a 69-year-old man from his front porch during the storm.

While Gary Priddy sustained only minor scrapes and bruises, his farmhouse at 477 Massey Creek Road was obscured by giant branches that blocked the front entrance and pulled the chimney away from the structure.

A resident of the house for the past 40 years, Priddy said, “I was sitting in a chair on the porch, and it blew me off, but nothing came in the house.’’

Limbs weighed down power lines leading to Priddy’s house, but remarkably he did not lose power.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101 and on Twitter @SusieSpear_RCN.​

Load comments