MAYODAN — A Stoneville woman was struck by a motorist and killed early Monday morning after exiting the vehicle she was in.
State Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene, near Peddle Road, at approximately 6:37 a.m. on Aug. 19.
Kelley Nicol Gentry, of Stoneville, was killed after exiting the passenger side of the vehicle she was in, according to a news release from State Highway Patrol.
The vehicle was stopped in the northeast travel lane when Gentry left the vehicle and walked into the southwest lane, where she was struck by a 1999 Toyota pickup truck.
Gentry died at the scene.
No charges have been made following the accident, according to Highway Patrol officials.