A Rockingham County man drowned after falling overboard in Hyco Lake Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., according to N.C. Wildlife officials.
Officials say Edward Thompson, 72, Rakestraw Road, Stoneville, was fishing with Christopher Tuttle when he fell into the water and was unable to swim.
Tuttle jumped in to help but their boat drifted off.
Tuttle tried to swim to shore with Thompson but was unsuccessful in his attempt, according to officials.
Tuttle was able to swim to shore for help.
After calling 911, a Person-Caswell Lake Authority officer responded to the scene.
The responding officer and Tuttle pulled Thompson from the lake and performed CPR.
First responders also performed CPR.
Person County EMS arrived on the scene and took Thompson to Person Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is the second drowning on the lake this year. On May 27, 12-year-old Aviyon Patridge died when he drowned while swimming near the beach at Hyco Lake.