WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is the newly-tapped state chairman of the Trump presidential campaign — a role Page and his supporters embrace, while Democrats criticize the alliance and ask how he’ll juggle extra duties and criticize the alliance.
“I consider it an honor to have been asked to serve on President Trump’s re-election campaign in North Carolina,’’ Page said via email Wednesday. “I look forward to working with all of the campaign staff and volunteers as the campaign moves forward.’’
Page, sheriff for 20 years, has made national news supporting Trump and his policies in recent years, serving as a member of the National Sheriff’s Association’s Border Security and Immigration Committee. Through the sheriff’s group, Page in 2018 crowd-sourced funds for Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall project.
“As a public servant, I recognize the importance of good government, providing a professional service and protecting our communities and our citizens in law enforcement work. President Trump believes in secure borders, cutting the illegal drug flow and human trafficking into America,’’ Page wrote, stressing Trump had given much-needed support to law enforcement.
But North Carolina Democratic Party leader Matt Hughes questions how law man Page can support a “lawless” president.
Noting that both presidents and elected law enforcement officials are sworn to uphold the law and the U.S. Constitution, Hughes said, “It’s deeply disappointing that an elected official has agreed to chair the campaign of one of the most lawless presidents we have probably had since Nixon … who everyday tramples the Constitution.’’
“I hope his constituents realize that and will question him as to how he can uphold the law, when he is supporting a presidential candidate who ignores the law,’’ said Hughes, the NCDP’s second vice-chairman.
State Republican Party leadership did not return phone calls.
County GOP chairman Diane Parnell was thrilled with the news of Page’s appointment by the Trump campaign and the state GOP, made official July 17.
“Sam Page will do an excellent job as chairman of the Trump campaign. As you know, Sheriff Page has spoken with the president many times and even visited the White House by invitation,’’ Parnell said. “We are extremely proud of Sheriff Page. He is well-respected, and will do a great job for President Trump, North Carolina and Rockingham County.’’
Parnell’s Democratic counterpart, though, has questions about how Page will find the time to handle his law enforcement responsibilities while leading the campaign for Trump, who won the state of North Carolina in 2016 by a 4% margin.
“I can certainly understand why Sam was chosen. He is very personable,’’ said Roxanne Griffin of Madison, chairman of the county’s Democratic Party. “But my main concern is how do you do your job here and work as a North Carolina campaign chair for a major campaign?’’
“My position as chair of the Rockingham County Democratic Party is an overtime job, not just a full time job – and it’s volunteer. So I find it kind of interesting that Sam has enough time to devote to his elected position as sheriff and hold a position of chair of something as big as the North Carolina (Trump) campaign.”
The Sheriff oversees a department of more than 150 personnel who work between the department’s two Wentworth-based divisions — the Operations Bureau and the Detention Bureau.
“With all due respect, the Rockingham County Democratic party leadership should rest assured that I will be able to not only carry out my professional duties as the Sheriff of Rockingham County during this upcoming year, but I will continue to execute the duties of the Office of Sheriff as I have for the past twenty years,’’ Page said via email Thursday.