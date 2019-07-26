WENTWORTH — The first African American judge to represent Rockingham County was ceremonially sworn-in Friday Afternoon by Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Stan Allen.
Erica Standfield Brandon was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the District Court seat in late June, following the May retirement of Judge Mike Gentry of Caswell County.
On Friday, officials, friends, family and residents from both Rockingham and Caswell Counties packed Courtroom A of the Rockingham County Justice Center to witness history.
For the first time in Rockingham County’s long judicial standing, “The Honorable” title has been placed in front of the last name of an African American, sworn to support the U.S. Constitution.
Standfield Brandon, a native of Milton, was formally sworn-in by Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson on July 4.
During Friday’s ceremony, she thanked supporters from her family, the Caswell and Rockingham Bar, law enforcement and those in the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office.
“I’m so thankful that when I graduated from (North Carolina) Central that I came here to Rockingham County,” said the longtime prosecutor who also thanked former District Attorney and current NC Appeals Judge Phil Berger Jr. for giving her a start in 2009. “I’m thankful for the DA’s office – we have been through a lot, but through struggles, trial and tribulations, you get closer and we have beautiful bond.”
Prior to the ceremonial oath of office, Standfield Brandon was introduced by Rockingham and Caswell County District Attorney Jason Ramey, who called it one of the top honors in his career thus far.
Ramey said when the District Court Judge started at the local prosecutor’s office ten years ago, she quickly earned a reputation through her vast legal ability and quickly became known as hard-working, diligent, fair and excellent in the trial setting.
“She’s tried some of the most difficult cases that we have in the courtroom and she succeeded,” Ramey said. “She delivered justice for countless victims in serious crimes. She has done it with integrity, honesty and fairness to both the victims and the accused.”
Ramey added that the Milton native and Bartlett Yancey High School graduate brings a strong temperament to the bench as one of the kindest people he’s met.
“She is not afraid to do what’s right but she always does it with a smile on her face and in a way that makes people feel like they were treated fairly and I think honestly, that’s the most important thing a judge can do, is to be fair and be impartial.”
The former senior state prosecutor, who earned her bachelor’s degree from UNC Greensboro and her juris doctorate degree North Carolina Central University School of Law, has prosecuted thousands of cases locally.
During her time as an assistant district attorney, Standfield Brandon handled myriad cases, including rape, drug trafficking, serious felony assaults, habitual felons, driving while impaired and child sex offenses.
On Friday, Ramey said that his office will have a difficult time filling the void left by her departure.
“But our loss is the gain of Rockingham and Caswell County,” Ramey said of Standfield Brandon’s move to the bench. “And I think she is going to continue to do great things that go beyond this.”