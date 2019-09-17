Henry County, Va. — A 550 pound burden was lifted from the Smith River last weekend, thanks to the strength of volunteers who were not afraid to “Get Dirty with DRBA.”
Several “river warriors” volunteered to make a stand on the waterway last Saturday, as part of the clean-up initiative led by the Dan River Basin Association.
Thirteen river stewards took to their boats, looking to defend the Dan River tributary from its worst enemy — human contamination.
Along the 4.7 mile float from Morgan Ford to Spray Dam in Eden, caretakers zipped to the bank and pulled trash from the depths along the 44.5 mile stream.
Assisting following the ride, Three River Outfitters’ Mark Bishopric placed a red toy desk into a hue-matching canoe - trash paired with a retrieved black lawn chair - perfectly matched to the vessel’s trim.
Bishopric’s collection was but a small sample of the day’s waste collection smorgasbord.
Thanks to volunteers — five abandoned tires will find their rightful home at the county landfill — after hiding along the river bed.
The cleanup crew also filled several garbage bags with general litter during the trip.
Saturday’s cleanup was one of many such events DRBA has hosted since 2018.
Broad community, business and foundations’ support have fueled the continuing effort to clean local waterways throughout the region.
Since its inception in the spring of 2018, “Get Dirty with DRBA” event volunteers have removed approximately 60,000 pounds of debris, including more than 200 tires from river bottoms and banks.
It took 523 volunteers stepping up to clean a 175-mile stretch of mostly waterways with some roadways.
Groups and businesses supporting the effort, include the Reidsville Area Foundation, the Gateway Streetscape Foundation, the Harvest Foundation, the Zack Reynolds Foundation, Stuart, Virginia Rotary, Westover Church of Greensboro, Three Rivers Outfitters, Smith River Outfitters, Town of Madison, City of Eden, City of Reidsville, Rockingham County, Henry County (Virginia), Town of Halifax (Virginia), Bridgestone Tires, VDOT and the North Carolina Community Foundation through Duke Energy.
Is your school, church or civic group interested in doing a river cleanup? DRBA has over 10 years’ experience leading cleanups on local rivers. Contact DRBA Program Manager Jenny Edwards at jedwards@danriver.org to learn more about cleanup opportunities.
