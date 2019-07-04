Updated at 7 a.m. on July 5
At the request of the Mayodan Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford.
RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a 20-year-old Mayodan woman.
Authorities said Kristen Nicole Bradford is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Bradford is white with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 232 pounds.
Bradford was last seen at 319 North 2nd Ave. in Mayodan walking south on the road. She was wearing a tan pullover shirt and blue jean shorts with tan high heels.
Anyone with information should call Detective Stanley at the Mayodan Police Department at 336-634-3300.