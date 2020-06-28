Pye

Pye

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

REIDSVILLE — Invesitgators and deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are trying to find  Romeo Kalil Pye, 25,  in connection with a ahooting here early Saturday morning,

Authorities, who classified Pye as armed, dangerous and driving a dark SUV, say they need help anyone who knows Pye's whereabouts or details about the crime, committed at 221 Bluejay Road around 3:40 a.m, according to a press release from Sgt. Kevin Suthard, RCO' public information officer.

Suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries, the unnamed victim was transported to a Triad hospital for care. His name has not been disclosed in order to protect his safety.

To provide authorities with a tip about Pye and the crime, call 911 or leave an anonymous lead by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 cash for tips on crimes leading to an arrest.

Tags

Load comments