REIDSVILLE — Invesitgators and deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are trying to find Romeo Kalil Pye, 25, in connection with a ahooting here early Saturday morning,
Authorities, who classified Pye as armed, dangerous and driving a dark SUV, say they need help anyone who knows Pye's whereabouts or details about the crime, committed at 221 Bluejay Road around 3:40 a.m, according to a press release from Sgt. Kevin Suthard, RCO' public information officer.
Suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries, the unnamed victim was transported to a Triad hospital for care. His name has not been disclosed in order to protect his safety.
To provide authorities with a tip about Pye and the crime, call 911 or leave an anonymous lead by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 cash for tips on crimes leading to an arrest.
