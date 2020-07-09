REIDSVILLE — Jatavious Devon Brim, 17, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on July 7 at 348 Manley Farm Road here.
He is 5'8'' and weighs 165 pounds, according to authorities.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who know's Brim's whereabouts contact them at 336-634-3242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.