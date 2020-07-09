Jatavious Brim

Brim

REIDSVILLE — Jatavious Devon Brim, 17, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on July 7 at 348 Manley Farm Road here. 

He is 5'8'' and weighs 165 pounds, according to authorities.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who know's Brim's whereabouts contact them at 336-634-3242.

