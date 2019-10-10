RUFFIN — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify the suspect of a Wednesday evening robbery.

The incident took place at around 6:45 p.m. at Harvest Ridge Market, located at 9556 U.S. 29 Business.

The robber, who brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from the till, was wearing a camouflage face mask, gray sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

After collecting money from the store attendant, the suspect fled on foot.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspect or with information about the armed robbery, are asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232.

Anonymous tips can be made through the Crime Stoppers hotline, by calling 336-349-9683.