[Rockingham County, N.C.]— Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at Harvest Ridge Market located at 9556 US 29 Business Ruffin, N.C. at around 6:45 pm this evening. The robber, believed to be a white male, entered the store, displayed a silver handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied and the robber then fled the business on foot. The clerk was not harmed in the robbery.
The robber was wearing a camouflage face mask, gloves, a gray in color sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. A photo of the robber was captured on surveillance video and is included below.
Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
