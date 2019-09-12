Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are looking to the public for information about an assault and residential robbery early Thursday that left a Stokesdale resident badly injured.
Richard Wood III, of 120 Hendren Lane, Stokesdale, was struck by an unknown suspect while heading to his work truck after leaving his home at around 4:30 a.m., according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect, described by investigators as a white male with short hair, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities believe the suspect left the scene in a loud sounding vehicle with a manual transmission.
Wood, who suffered injuries to his face and right arm, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call Detective Payton Lingle at 336-634-3232.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
